Police investigating after a woman dies in skydiving incident in Innisfil

Police in Innisfil, Ont., are investigating after a woman died in a skydiving incident.



The South Simcoe Police Service says a woman was critically injured on Saturday after jumping from a plane operated by a local skydiving club.



Police say emergency crews were called to the club area, located about 60 kilometres north of Toronto, at around 5:40 p.m.



They say the woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



It comes a month after a 45-year-old Ottawa firefighter died in a skydiving accident at an airport in Arnprior, Ont.



Last June, a 28-year-old man also died in an accident at the Innisfil skydiving club.