Police investigating after couple found on the side of the road in NOTL

Niagara police are asking businesses and residents to review security video after a man and woman were found in distress on the side of the road in Niagara-on-the Lake.

They were discovered around 1:00 a.m in the area of Wellington Street and Byron Street.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene while the woman was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the couple, both in their 70s, was vacationing from Hamilton.

Police believe they were out for a walk.

There's no evidence to suggest they were hit by a vehicle and foul play is not suspected.

Residents or businesses in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity between Thursday niight at 11:00 p.m and Friday morning at 12:50 a.m.