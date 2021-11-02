Police investigating after Guelph couple report being pepper-sprayed on Halloween

Guelph Police are investigating after they say a couple were pepper sprayed on Halloween by a suspect in a Guy Fawkes mask.

The homeowner called 911 around 8:45 p.m. and reported he answered a knock at the door to find the masked man who sprayed him and his wife before fleeing on foot.

When officers arrived at the home in the Eramosa Road and Callander Drive area, the couple in their 60s were in obvious distress and there was a strong smell of pepper spray.

Police checked surveillance camera footage and confirmed the suspect walked past the house then doubled back and knocked on the door. He wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and the white mask. He also carried a white bag.

Police searched the area but were unable to find him.

