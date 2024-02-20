Police investigating after house fire in Port Colborne sends man to hospital

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after three people escaped a fire in Port Colborne.

Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to a house fire near McCain Street and Fielden Avenue.

A man was on the roof at the time of the fire and was helped down by a woman who fled the house and found a ladder to help him down.

The two of them alerted fire crews that another man was still inside the building.

He was found and taken to hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The NRP and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating the blaze.

The estimated damage to the home is an excess of $250,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009696.