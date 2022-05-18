Police investigating after human remains found in Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were located in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.
Police say officers were called to an address in Dunnville on Tuesday afternoon after human remains were found in the waters of the river.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
