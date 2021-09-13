Police investigating after man discovered with multiple injuries in the Lundy's Lane area

Police in Niagara Falls are investigating after a 43 year old man was discovered with multiple injuries.

Officers were called to the Lowell Avenue and North Street area on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

There, they found the man with multiple injuries and he was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Detectives have determined the man walked from Lundy's Lane at Corwin Avenue to Lundy's Lane near Franklin Avenue between midnight and 1 a.m.

Homeowners in the area are asked to review any surveillance footage they may have from Wednesday to look for signs of a disturbance or a fight.