Police investigating after man discovered with multiple injuries in the Lundy's Lane area
Police in Niagara Falls are investigating after a 43 year old man was discovered with multiple injuries.
Officers were called to the Lowell Avenue and North Street area on Wednesday around 2 a.m.
There, they found the man with multiple injuries and he was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.
Detectives have determined the man walked from Lundy's Lane at Corwin Avenue to Lundy's Lane near Franklin Avenue between midnight and 1 a.m.
Homeowners in the area are asked to review any surveillance footage they may have from Wednesday to look for signs of a disturbance or a fight.
-
Declassified documents related to 9/11 released by FBITim talks to Michael Bower with NBC news regarding the declassified documents related to 9/11 released by FBI
-
View from the drive thru - The Texas Abortion LawView from the drive thru - The Texas Abortion Law
-
Push back against restaurants asking for vaccine proof has startedTim talks to Al Zappatelli of Zappis Pizza in the Falls, there’s already push back against restaurants asking for vaccination proof