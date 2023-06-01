Police investigating armed robbery in Thorold
Niagara police are looking for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Thorold.
It happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. on Summers Drive near Confederation Avenue.
Police say the victim was operating an e-bike when he approached a grey Hyundai four-door sedan parked across the middle of the street.
Two suspects got out of the vehicle and ordered him to stop.
One of the suspects was holding a black handgun and demanded the victim hand over his wallet,
He was then assaulted before the suspects fled.
The 20-year-old man suffered facial injuries. He was treated and released from hospital.
Suspect #1
- Male
- Black
- 18-20 years of age
- Medium build
- Wearing a white t-shirt
- Wearing shorts
Suspect #2
- Male
- White
- 18-20 years of age
- Wearing a black balaclava
- Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt
-
-
-
Kate Wallace on the IAMS Caravan Tour in St. Catharines
Tim Denis is joined by Kate Wallace, Brand Portfolio Lead of Pet Nutrition for IAMS Canada to discuss the IAMS Caravan Tour's pit stop in St. Catharines.