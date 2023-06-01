Police investigating armed robbery in Thorold

Niagara police are looking for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Thorold.

It happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. on Summers Drive near Confederation Avenue.

Police say the victim was operating an e-bike when he approached a grey Hyundai four-door sedan parked across the middle of the street.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle and ordered him to stop.

One of the suspects was holding a black handgun and demanded the victim hand over his wallet,

He was then assaulted before the suspects fled.

The 20-year-old man suffered facial injuries. He was treated and released from hospital.

Suspect #1

- Male

- Black

- 18-20 years of age

- Medium build

- Wearing a white t-shirt

- Wearing shorts

Suspect #2

- Male

- White

- 18-20 years of age

- Wearing a black balaclava

- Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt