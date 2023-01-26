Police investigating bomb and gun violence threats made to schools in Fort Erie

We are learning more about threats made to two Fort Erie schools this week.

Niagara Regional Police were called to John Brant Public School at 10:30 this morning after someone called in a bomb threat to the elementary school.

The school went into a shelter-in-place procedure until officers were able to clear the school by 12:05 p.m.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers investigate the threat.

No arrests have been made and the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

Police are looking into links between the John Brant threat today, and a gun violence threat made to Garrison Road Public School on Tuesday.

" Detectives recognize there are similarities between these incidents and are investigating to determine what links there may be."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.

