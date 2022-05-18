Police investigating break in at a Welland mall

Niagara police are searching for a pair of suspects after a break in at a mall at 17 East Main Street in Welland.

Police say a contractor working on the site noticed that a door was damaged and when they went inside they noticed that four businesses were robbed.

The break ins likely happened sometime between Saturday May 14, 2022 at 9:00pm and 12:15am on Sunday May 15, 2022.

Police would like residents and businesses in the area to check any video footage they may have around those times.

Officers are looking for two suspects and have given vague information about the pair.

One was wearing a grey hoodie with a black backpack.

The second was wearing a dark coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

