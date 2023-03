There has been a deadly crash in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Vine and Scott Streets.

Emergency officials were called to the crash at 9:30 a.m.

A 74-year-old St. Catharines woman has been pronounced dead.

The intersection will be closed for the next several hours as police investigate.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.