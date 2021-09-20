Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcyclist in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police detectives are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a St. Catharines collision.

Officers say the 32 year old motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Scott Street West near Hiscott Street on Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. when a 36 year old man driving a white Ford pickup truck was reversing out of a private driveway.

An investigation suggests the motorcyclist lost control and slid under the pickup truck.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The man driving the pickup truck was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009433