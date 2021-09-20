Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcyclist in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police detectives are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a St. Catharines collision.
Officers say the 32 year old motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Scott Street West near Hiscott Street on Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. when a 36 year old man driving a white Ford pickup truck was reversing out of a private driveway.
An investigation suggests the motorcyclist lost control and slid under the pickup truck.
He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
The man driving the pickup truck was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009433
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns" album highlighting local communitiesTim talks to musician Jim Casson on a new album highlighting local communities and the return of live music. Check out Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns