Police investigating Fort Erie shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street area just before midnight last night.

There, they discovered the 23 year old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was treated on scene by EMS before he was transported to a hospital.

Detectives are looking for three suspects: two men dressed in black clothing and a third, taller man wearing a red hoodie.

They believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with security cameras in the area is asked to check the footage for anything that may help with the investigation.