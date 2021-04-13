Police investigating homicide in St. Catharines

A 32 year old is dead following a shooting in St. Catharines.

It happened around 8:30 last night near Glenridge and Marsdale.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was prounounced dead.

A man has been taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this point.

Police still have the area closed for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.