Police investigating homophobic stickers in Thorold as possible hate-motivated crime

Niagara Regional Police are now investigating after hundreds of homophobic stickers were plastered around Thorold.

Police met with city officials yesterday to learn the stickers started being placed around the city last Friday.

City of Thorold crews have been removing the stickers, that are derogatory to the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community.

Officers are investigating it as a potential hate-motivated crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009356 .

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.