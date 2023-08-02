Police investigating indecent incidents in Grimsby

Police report two disturbing incidents in the early morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday in Grimsby.

In the first incident Tuesday, a female was leaving her home around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Orchard Parkway and Main Street East when she noticed a man lying on her neighbour's front lawn.

The suspect, who appeared to be masturbating, got up and walked away when she yelled at him.

Early Wednesday morning, another woman found a man sitting on her porch in the area of McClay and Central Avenue. When she told him to leave it was revealed he was naked from the waist down. The man put on underwear and left the area.

The suspect descriptions are similar: male, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet and bald.

Police believe the incidents are linked.