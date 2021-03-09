Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Grimsby

Detectives are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in Grimsby.

Since January, several vehicles have been broken into, and items inside were stolen.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are advising the public to be vigilante where you park your vehicles, do not leave anything valuable within your vehicle, and to continue to ensure your vehicle doors are locked.

The investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Dwaine Haughie at, 905-688-4111 ext. 1009148.