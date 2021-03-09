Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Grimsby
Detectives are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in Grimsby.
Since January, several vehicles have been broken into, and items inside were stolen.
Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are advising the public to be vigilante where you park your vehicles, do not leave anything valuable within your vehicle, and to continue to ensure your vehicle doors are locked.
The investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service.
Anyone who has been a victim or has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Dwaine Haughie at, 905-688-4111 ext. 1009148.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALICOVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALI Are things looking better? Is it time to be optimistic? Are people 'shopping around for the right vaccine'? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
-
Council Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik City enforcing parking by-laws again. The city will be hiring a full-time diversity equity and inclusion staff person. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre asking to use the Centre’s reserves for some work on the floors and washrooms.