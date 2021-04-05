Police investigating reported assault with a crowbar in Welland

Police officers are investigating reports of an assault in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police and the Welland Fire Department were called to the Alberta Street and Ontario Road area last night just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed a 28 year old man was allegedly assaulted by two men with a crowbar.

The victim fell to the ground and was hit by a 69 year old man driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a 45 year old, 6'4 white man, weighing 240 pounds. He wore a tan coloured coat.

The second suspect is described as a 25 year old, 5'9 white man. He wore a purple and white hoodie.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident.