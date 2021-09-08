Police investigating reports of sexual assault involving 12 year old in Thorold

Niagara Regional Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 12 year old in Thorold.

Police officers and the K9 unit began searching the area near Ormond Street South and Dock Road last night just before 8 p.m. after they were told an unknown man approached a group of five children walking along a trail in the area after the kids had gone swimming.

Officers were told the man sexually assaulted one of the children and left the area on foot.

Police did not locate the suspect described as a 40 - 50 year old white man with a medium build and 'a belly.' He had grey/black scruffy facial hair and wore a ball cap, grey or black shirt, and baggy jeans.

NRP officials say the 12 year old was not physically injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone in the area with cameras is being asked to review the footage for suspicious activity between 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.