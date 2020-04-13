Police investigating robbery at St. Catharines gas station
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a St. Catharines gas station.
Officials say a man entered the Petro Canada Gas Station on Bunting Road at 11:11 p.m. last night.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
He is described as a 5’11” man with a thin build. At the time he wore a black jacket, black pants, a black face mask, and blue gloves.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #9412.
