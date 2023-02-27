iHeartRadio
Police investigating serious crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake


It's not only the weather making the drive home difficult today, it's also a collision investigation in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which has closed a busy intersection.

Niagara Police say Glendale Avenue at Homer Rd is closed as officers investigate a crash.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route to avoid delays, and traffic is very congested in the area.

