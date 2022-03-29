Police investigating serious crash that left Fort Erie senior with critical injuries

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in Fort Erie.

A car and transport truck collided Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bowen and Pettit Roads.

Two adults were pulled from the car, which had ended up in the ditch.

The driver, a 78-year-old woman from Fort Erie suffered critical injuries, and her 81-year-old male passenger, also from Fort Erie, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the transport, a 53-year-old man from Kitchener, was not physically injured.

The QEW on and off ramps at Bowen Road were closed until just after midnight.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009170.