Police investigating single motorcycle crash in Pelham

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Pelham.

A Niagara Regional Police investigation reveals a group of motorcyclists were travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue near Webber Road last night around 6 p.m.

One of the motorcycles driven by a 34 year old Niagara Falls man left the roadway and entered a ditch, throwing the driver from the motorcycle.

Paramedics treated the man on scene for what were considered life-threatening injuries before the man was transported to hospital and then flown to a trauma centre.

His condition since has improved.

The motorcycle, a black 2012 Harley Davidson, was completed destroyed.

Officials say the damage comes in at $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.