Police investigating suspicious death in Niagara Falls
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Niagara Falls.
Police were called at 12:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon after the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area in the Marshall Road and Ort Road area.
Anyone who may have been in the area between 6 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 4406
