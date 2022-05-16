Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

Police in Waterloo Region are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says officers were called to a residence around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a dead eight-year-old boy.

They are now looking for a man who is described as approximately 40-years-old, five-foot-eleven, with blue eyes, a thin build, short blonde hair and facial scruff.

Police say the man was last seen wearing brown khaki pants and possibly wearing a blue or black army style bucket hat, noting that there are concerns for his safety.

Investigators say the man and the child knew each other and that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

A post-mortem examination is currently underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.