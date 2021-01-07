Police investigating theft of eight one-of-a-kind tables stolen from St. Catharines business
Police in St. Catharines are investigating the theft of eight one-of-a-kind tables worth over $20,000.
Officials say they have been investigating the theft from a business in the Bunting Road and Eastchester Ave area since early last month.
The tables were stored in the business' rear gated yard.
The tables may have been taken anytime between November 27th and December 11th.
Some of the unique designs include:
- Kiss End of The World Tour rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch (2x)
- Kiss Destroyer concrete end table 20 inch
- Ying Yang Fire and Ice concrete pub table 30 inch
- National Hockey League (NHL) concrete pub table 30 inch
- Major League Baseball (MLB) concrete pub table 30 inch
- The Tragically Hip rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch
- Stained glass looking rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch
Two sets of black cast iron coffee table stands and three black cast iron pub table stands were also taken.
-
What happened in the States yesterday: could it happen here?Matt Holmes spoke with retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft on what happened on Capital Hill yesterday and how likely it is to happen here.
-
Political Science Professors discuss Capitol HillRenan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, and Paul Hamilton, Political Science Professor at Brock University, join Matt Holmes to discuss what`s been going on in the United States.
-
Weekly Medical SegmentEvery Thursday at 6:50am, Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to talk about medical stories of the week.