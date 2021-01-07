iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Police investigating theft of eight one-of-a-kind tables stolen from St. Catharines business

CKTB - NEWS - Stolen Tables 1

Police in St. Catharines are investigating the theft of eight one-of-a-kind tables worth over $20,000.

Officials say they have been investigating the theft from a business in the Bunting Road and Eastchester Ave area since early last month.

The tables were stored in the business' rear gated yard.

The tables may have been taken anytime between November 27th and December 11th.

Some of the unique designs include:

  • Kiss End of The World Tour rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch (2x)
  • Kiss Destroyer concrete end table 20 inch
  • Ying Yang Fire and Ice concrete pub table 30 inch
  • National Hockey League (NHL) concrete pub table 30 inch
  • Major League Baseball (MLB) concrete pub table 30 inch
  • The Tragically Hip rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch
  • Stained glass looking rectangle concrete table 60 inch x 18 inch

Two sets of black cast iron coffee table stands and three black cast iron pub table stands were also taken.

Latest Audio