Police investigating two vehicle crash in West Lincoln

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a two vehicle crash sent a women to hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened yesterday just before 6:30 a.m. when a 20 year old Dunnville man was driving a blue Honda CR-V northbound on Caistorville Road while a 46 year old Georgetown woman was driving a blue Nissan Altima in the opposite direction.

The drivers collided, flipping the Honda onto its roof while the Nissan ended up in the ditch.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.