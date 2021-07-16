Police investigating vandalism at Italian community centre in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are investigating vandalism at an Italian Club in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the Italo Canadian Centennial Club on Thorold Townline Road this morning.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a message had been spray painted on the side of the building and several windows and glass doors broken.

Nothing was stolen from the building.

This is believed to have occurred between Thursday July 15, 2021 after 5pm and before 8am on Friday July 16, 2021.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information, or who may have been in the area and witnessed or have dash camera footage to contact them at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1022200 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).