Police investigating video of someone over Horseshoe Falls retaining wall
Niagara Parks Police Service say they are aware of a posted 'selfie' cell phone video of a person over the retaining wall at the brink of Horseshoe Falls.
The video was posted on TikTok this week.
Parks police say this is incredibly dangerous behaviour and an investigation is underway
Police say a conviction for engaging in a stunt or feat contrary to Niagara Parks Act may result in a fine up to $10,000.
