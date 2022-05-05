Police investigating violent residential break and enter in Niagara Falls

Niagara police were called to a residential complex where they found two men suffering serious injuries after being struck by baseball bats.

It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. on Dunn Street near Orchard Avenue.

The victims in their 50s and 30s were transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

Police say three males forced their way into the home and attacked the victims before running from the scene.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – White male, approximately 6’0 tall, slender build, dressed in all black and wearing a surgical mask and a light purple/pink toque.

Suspect 2- White male, approximately 5’8 tall, slender build, with a short beard, and medium length hair, wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Suspect 3 – White male, approximately 6’1 tall, slender build, short brown hair, wearing a black tank top, and light blue jeans. The male appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.