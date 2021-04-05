Police investigation underway in NOTL after a body was discovered at the side of the road
A police investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the side of the road in Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Officers and EMS were called to the Lakeshore Road and McNab Road area at 7:18 a.m. this morning.
When they arrived, they discovered a deceased man and further investigation revealed he had been hit by a vehicle.
A closure on Lakeshore Road from McNab to Stewart is in place as detectives continue to work.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE - Apr. 5Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
ROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Jacob BergsmaROUNDTABLE Cara Krezek and Jacob Bergsma
-
Zappi’s Pizza: 1 Anti-Masker: 0Tim talks to Al Zapatelli from Zappi’s Pizza on dealing with “keyboard cowards”; he simply asks people to respect each other.