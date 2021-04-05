Police investigation underway in NOTL after a body was discovered at the side of the road

A police investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the side of the road in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Officers and EMS were called to the Lakeshore Road and McNab Road area at 7:18 a.m. this morning.

When they arrived, they discovered a deceased man and further investigation revealed he had been hit by a vehicle.

A closure on Lakeshore Road from McNab to Stewart is in place as detectives continue to work.