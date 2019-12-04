iHeartRadio
61010
Police issue arrest warrant in Fort Erie gas bar robbery

Niagara Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a Fort Erie robbery.

The Pioneer gas station on Garrison Road was robbed Sunday November 30th in the early morning hours.

As a result of a continuing investigation, police say they have identified Robert Shewell as the suspect in the robbery.

His present whereabouts remain unknown.

 

