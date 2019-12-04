Police issue arrest warrant in Fort Erie gas bar robbery
Niagara Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a Fort Erie robbery.
The Pioneer gas station on Garrison Road was robbed Sunday November 30th in the early morning hours.
As a result of a continuing investigation, police say they have identified Robert Shewell as the suspect in the robbery.
His present whereabouts remain unknown.
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
