Police launch 'COVID related' investigation in Pelham

The Sobeys in Fonthill closed for a deep cleaning today as Niagara Regional Police investigate claims that franchise owner and Pelham councillor Ron Kore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Town of Pelham has put out a statement saying that they cannot confirm if the councillor has the virus.

However, they did confirm a Niagara Regional Police investigation into the matter has begun.

More on the town's statement here.

A story appeared online last night claiming Kore continued to attend council and visit the Sobeys while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The story claims he has since tested positive for the virus.

Sobey's has confirmed one case of COVID-19 at that location.

More on that here.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin declined to comment.

CKTB has reached out to Councillor Ron Kore.

Kore is well known in the community and has been voted as Citizen of Year in the small town.

Councillor Kore attended the same council meeting as late Councillor Michael Ciolfi at the end of March.

The 51 year old died April 13th after becoming sick, and it's believed he tested positive for COVID, but a cause of death has not been released.