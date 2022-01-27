Police lay charges after gunpoint robbery

Police have laid charges after a robbery where a man had a gun pointed at him right outside his home.

It was back on December 28th when two men were caught on camera pointing a gun at a man and stealing a Land Rover in St. Catharines..

Police were able to find the stolen Land Rover in Toronto.

They were also able to identify the man holding the gun and found him already in a Toronto area detention centre on unrelated charges.

22 year old Anthony Dass was charged with, Break and Enter - Commit Robbery Using a Firearm, Disguise with Intent, Carrying, Transporting and Storing a Firearm in a Careless Manner

Point Firearm at Another Person without Lawful Excuse, Carrying a Firearm for the Purpose of Committing an Indictable Offence, Carrying a Firearm in a Concealed Manner when Not Authorized, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited (3 Counts), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He remains in custody.

Police are still trying to identify the second suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009482.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

