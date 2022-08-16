Police say they have charged two people with defrauding Guelph seniors of nearly 40-thousand dollars in "grandparent scams.''

One case involved an 80-year-old woman who allegedly received a call from a person who claimed to be her grandson and asked for $10,000 for bail.

In the other case, police say an elderly couple received a call telling them their son needed bail money, and they gave $26,000 to a female suspect.