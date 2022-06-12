Police locate 55-yr-old missing Welland woman
Niagara Police say a missing Welland woman has been found safe.
The 55-year-old was reported missing yesterday morning after leaving her home on foot.
Police say Beverly Werkmeister has been located and is safe.
They are thanking the media and public for their assistance.
