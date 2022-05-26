Man shot dead by police after reports of man with rifle near schools in Toronto

A man has been killed by police after reports of a man walking near an elementary school carrying a rifle in Toronto.

The man was shot by police in Scarborough’s Port Union area this afternoon, forcing area schools to go into lockdown.

Police had been called to the the area of Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road, for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street at 1p.m.

Schools went into lockdown, police started searching the area, and the fatal shooting took place about 30 mins. after.

"There is no threat to the public as this is believed to be an isolated incident," Toronto Police Chief James Ramer.

The SIU is now investigating.

All school restrictions were lifted by 3 p.m.