Police located missing St. Catharines woman
Police say 61-year-old Victoria Bailey has been located and is safe.
The Niagara Regional Police Service is thanking the media and the community for their assistance.
Jim Bradley - Regional Chair of Niagara with Rod Mawhood
Peter Partridge with Rod Mawhood
Antonietta Culic - Fort Erie Race Track Manager f Marketing with Rod Mawhood