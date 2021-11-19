Police look for 2 suspects after woman shot with pellet gun at Niagara Falls motel

A woman was shot with a pellet gun in Niagara Falls last week during a break and enter.

Last Friday night, just before midnight, police were called to the Americas Hospitality Inn at 7070 Lundy’s Lane.

Police say suspects had kicked in a door at the Inn and fired a pellet gun, hitting a woman.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The 46-year-old woman was not seriously hurt.

Police are looking for two suspects.

The first one is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, with a dark beard, black baseball cap, black hooded jacket, grey shirt, jeans, and he was riding a bike.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, 20-30 years of age, with blonde hair tied in two buns, with a dark jacket, leggings, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009496