Police look for 3 suspects after robbery at CIBC at Pen Centre in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for three suspects after a robbery at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. when three male suspects entered the CIBC.

Police says one suspect jumped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of currency.

No weapon was observed, and no physical injuries were sustained during the incident.

The suspects fled the scene east on Glendale Ave towards the 406 in a silver, 4 door, Mazda vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1009011.