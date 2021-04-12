Police look for arson suspect

Niagara Police are looking for an arson suspect after a fire at a car wash.

It happened April 1st at the Petro Canada on Ontario Street in St. Catharines.

The fire at the out of service car wash was quickly put out and no one was injured.

The NRP are looking for anyone that may have seen suspicioous activity in the area between 7:30 pm and 8:25 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.