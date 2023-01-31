Police look for man that stopped van and spoke to a 12 year old girl in Pelham

Niagara police are looking for a man that spoke to a 12 year old girl in Pelham.

Police say the girl was walking to school when a black dodge Caravan driven by a man stopped and spoke to the girl.

the driver's side sliding door was opened by the driver but the girl walked away and the van left the area.

Niagara police say that there was no physical contact between the girl and man but they are looking for the driver.

He is described as white, 40-to-50 years old, with a tall skinny build and short grey hair with a possible buzz cut.

Police say there is no allegation or evidence of a criminal offence but police would like to identify the man and determine his intentions.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009024.