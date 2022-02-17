Police look for man who smashed his way into Pen Centre mall in St. Catharines at 1 a.m.

Police are looking for a suspect after a break and enter at the Pen Centre mall in St. Catharines.

Officers were called February 10th at 1:17 a.m. to the mall after a man used a hammer to smash the glass of an exterior entrance door.

Once in the mall, the suspect broke a window at a store, located near the food court in the mall.

The suspect allegedly stole a skateboard from the window, before smashing a locked glass exit door.

Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 Unit attended. The suspect was not found.

Damage is estimated at $5000, while the skateboard is valued at $300.

The suspect is described as white, 5'9" to 5'11" feet tall, a slim build, and brown short hair.

He was wearing light tan pants, a multi coloured hoodie, and carried a backpack and his left hand was covered with cloth.

Anyone who may know the identify of the suspect or have information about this incident are asked to contact 1 District officers at 905-688-4111, extension 1009588.