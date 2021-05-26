Police look for suspect after 88 yr old Niagara Falls man claims his wedding rings were stolen

Police are asking for the public's help finding a robbery suspect in Niagara Falls.

On Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at around 3 o'clock an 88 year old man was walking westbound on Dunn Street near Dorchester Road when he was approached by a woman in a black van.

The woman showed the senior a handful of jewelry and asked if he would buy it off her so she could get gas.

The male victim said he felt bad for the woman and after a few exchanges back and forth the woman allegedly grabbed the man's hand and pulled off two rings he was wearing.

The rings were wedding rings from his late wife.

The suspect has been described as South Asian, 5'10, heavy/muscular build, wearing a long loose fitting garment.

3-4 children between the ages of 8-12 years old were in the back seat of the vehicle (black mini-van – see photo).

Any information regarding this incident can be forwarded to Detective Constable Josh Harris #9667 at 9667@niagarapolice.ca or 905 688 4111 extension 1009667.