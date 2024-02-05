Police look for suspect after armed robbery at St. Catharines corner store

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a corner store in St. Catharines.

It happened Friday, February 2nd, at 9:15 p.m. at the Avondale on Martindale Road.

Police say a man walked into the store, went behind the register, and threatened the employee with a knife while demanding money.

Police say the suspect grazed the employee with a knife before a physical struggle started, and the suspect was chased out by the employee.

The suspect was last seen running westbound on Grapeview Drive.

An unknown amount of cash was taken.

The suspect is described as a darker skinned man in his 20's, 5'6", with a muscular build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black mask and gloves, black running style shoes, and a black medical style fabric mask.

Detectives with 1 District have taken carriage of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009711.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.