Police look for suspect after assault at Fenwick Fair

Niagara police are looking for help after an assault at the Fenwick Fair.

Last Saturday (May 28th) at 9:30 p.m. police were called to the fair at Centennial Park in Pelham and found that someone had sprayed an aerosol spray, possibly bear deterrent, into a crowd of people.

Eight people between 12 to 42 years old dealt with minor injuries.

Police are looking for a boy 16 to 17 years old.

He is 5'11', with a thin build, was wearing black pants, a grey Nike sweatshirt, with black air force shoes, and a black ski mask.

Detectives are looking to speak to any witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by calling 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009077.