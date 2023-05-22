Police look for suspect after shots fired at Beamsville home

An unsettling shooting incident in Beamsville over the weekend.

Niagara Police were called to Central Ave. between John and Jackson Streets after bullets were fired at a home.

Police say a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV drove past a home once, and came back a second time to see the suspect get out of the driver's side of the vehicle, walk up to the house and open fire.

Eight shots were fired at the home from a handgun which hit the home and a car parked nearby.

The SUV then sped off northbound on Central Avenue.

The owners of the home were asleep at the time of the shooting and were not hurt.

Police say they have reason to believe it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 25 years old, with a skinny build, and black braided hair.

The SUV was later found in Hamilton, and police found it had been stolen an hour before the shooting.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information to contact them by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area (Central Avenue and John Street) with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 11:00pm and 11:59pm on May 20, 2023.