Police look for suspect and witness after sexual assault at a St. Catharines cemetery

Niagara Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault at a St. Catharines cemetery.

It happened yesterday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. when a female ride share driver was sexually assaulted by a male customer.

Police are trying to identify which cemetery it happened at and they are searching for a white man, 34 years old, with short brown hair and forearm tattoos.

He was wearing a red shirt, dark pants, and a red backpack.

Police are also looking for a possible witness that was seen walking through the cemetery at the time.

There was a white man walking a black dog and police are hoping he will come forward.

The incident happened inside a white Nissan Altima.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries and was treated at hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009363.



Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area of cemeteries with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity and the presence of a white Nissan Altima for the period between 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022.