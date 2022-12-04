Police look for suspect in deadly Mississauga gas station shooting that killed 21-yr-old woman
Police west of Toronto are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say they received a call at 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West.
Police wouldn't confirm the name of the gas station, but maps show a Petro-Canada station at the intersection.
Police said a 21-year-old woman who worked at the station died of her injuries.
They say the suspect, a male in dark clothing and gloves, left on foot.
Police say they believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - December 6th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted on CKTB
Shane Malcolm - Regular RT guest
-
-