Police look for suspect in knife attack at Niagara Falls night club

feb 22 suspect

Police are looking to identify a suspect after a knife was used in a fight at a night club in Niagara Falls.

On Sunday, February, 13, 2022, at 2:09am, officers were called to Seductions Nightclub on Lundy's Lane for a disturbance.

Police say two men were at the bar, when another unknown man approached them and started a fight.

The unknown man pulled out a knife and slashed both victims.

A security guard was also struck by the knife, however still managed to remove the suspect and take away the knife.

All three male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect left prior to police arriving on scene.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are seeking the publics help in identifying the suspect.

