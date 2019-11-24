Police look for truck in fatal hit and run
Hamilton police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and fatally injured a 70-year old woman.
Police say the woman was crossing a street Saturday morning when she was hit by the vehicle, which then fled the scene.
The victim, who's name hasn't been released, later died in hospital.
Police say the pickup was a grey, older model Ford F-150 with a white sticker on the driver's side of the rear windshield.
5PM
Is the scow going over the falls? Town of Lincoln on possible sign bylaw changes; Mike Kirkopolous, Lincoln CAO. The Late Roundtable with Cara Krezek and Paul Tappay
4PM
Waste collection going up, water & wastewater going up. Lake Erie flood watch, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently predicting water levels to increase, Tom talks to Ryan Kitchen with the NPCA. Canadian Elite Basketball League signs broadcast deal with CBC Mike Morreale CEBL commiss.
3PM
Hockey coach horror stories. Talking to Sylvain Chalrebois about Canada’s distribution problems beyond the CN strike. Don't Text 'OK'. Huh? Top 10 Pet Names according to the City of Mississauga