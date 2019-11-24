Police look for truck in fatal hit and run

Hamilton police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and fatally injured a 70-year old woman.

Police say the woman was crossing a street Saturday morning when she was hit by the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The victim, who's name hasn't been released, later died in hospital.

Police say the pickup was a grey, older model Ford F-150 with a white sticker on the driver's side of the rear windshield.